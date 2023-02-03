Carson Pavlowich was the hero as Proctor Rails beat Superior

The Proctor Rails won at home against the Superior. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Carson Pavlowich scored the goal and delivered the win for Proctor.

The Rails first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Carson Pavlowich, assisted by Nolan Okstad.

Next games:

The Superior players play against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Rails will face Princeton on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena.