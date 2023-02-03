Carson Pavlowich was the hero as Proctor Rails beat Superior
The Proctor Rails won at home against the Superior. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Carson Pavlowich scored the goal and delivered the win for Proctor.
Proctor's Carson Pavlowich scored the game-winning goal.
The Rails first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Carson Pavlowich, assisted by Nolan Okstad.
Next games:
The Superior players play against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Rails will face Princeton on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena.