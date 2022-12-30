Carson Gotelaere and Lucas Williams settled the score on the road against New Prague Trojans

The Superior claimed a single-goal win against the New Prague Trojans on Friday. The team won 2-1.

Superior's Lucas Williams scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Braeden Woitas. Owen Wilkins assisted.

The Superior players tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Carson Gotelaere scored, assisted by Jackson Marthaler and Caden Lia.

The Superior players made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Lucas Williams found the back of the net, assisted by Caden Lia. With that, the Superior players turned the game around.

Coming up:

The Trojans travel to Mankato West on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Superior players host Grand Rapids to play the Thunderhawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.