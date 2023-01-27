Carson Gotelaere and Lucas Williams settled the score at home against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Superior claimed a single-goal win against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Thursday. The team won 2-1.

Superior's Carson Gotelaere scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only zero seconds into the second period, the Superior players took the lead when Lucas Williams scored assisted by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia.

The Bluejackets made it 1-1 with a goal from Beau Frider.

Late, Carson Gotelaere scored a goal, assisted by Caden Lia and Lucas Williams, making the score 2-1.

Next games:

In the next round on Friday, the Superior players will face Duluth Denfeld on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center, while the Bluejackets host Crookston at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.