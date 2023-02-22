Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets win over Princeton Tigers

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets have won their knockout game against the Princeton Tigers 6-4, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500256834_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:12 AM

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets have won their knockout game against the Princeton Tigers 6-4, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Will O'Donovan. Finn Overby and Seth Terhell assisted.

The Tigers' Lane Olson tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Eli Christopher and Eli Gibbs.

The Bluejackets scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period.

Brody Kok narrowed the gap to 6-3 nine minutes later.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Eli Gibbs scored, assisted by Eli Christopher.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.