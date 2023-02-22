Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets win over Princeton Tigers

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets have won their knockout game against the Princeton Tigers 6-4, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Will O'Donovan. Finn Overby and Seth Terhell assisted.

The Tigers' Lane Olson tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Eli Christopher and Eli Gibbs.

The Bluejackets scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period.

Brody Kok narrowed the gap to 6-3 nine minutes later.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Eli Gibbs scored, assisted by Eli Christopher.