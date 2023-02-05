Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets win at home against Northern Edge

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets won when they visited Northern Edge on Saturday. The final score was 9-3.

The Northern Edge players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cam Husby. Aaron Smith and Loghan Croal assisted.

The Northern Edge's players Loghan Croal increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Seth Terhell late in the first, assisted by Finn Overby and Will O'Donovan.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 7-2 going in to the third period.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 8-2 early into the third period when Caleb Wisen netted one, assisted by Will O'Donovan and Seth Splittstoser.

Trenton Tikalski narrowed the gap to 8-3 three minutes later, assisted by Cam Husby and Loghan Croal.

Seth Terhell increased the lead to 9-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Gordy Lawson and Sean Brown.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bluejackets hosting Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Northern Edge players visiting Princeton at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.