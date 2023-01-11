Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets win at home against Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets won the home game against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles 10-1 on Tuesday.

The Bluejackets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Luke Pierson. Wyatt Nutt assisted.

The Bluejackets' Ethan Boughton increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first.

The Bluejackets scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Caleb Wisen found the back of the net.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 6-1, after only zero seconds into the third period when Brayden Graning scored.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 7-1, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Finn Overby netted one, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Seth Terhell increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Ethan Boughton increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Travis Rasche.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 10-1 three minutes later, assisted by Seth Terhell.

Next up:

On Friday, the Bluejackets will host Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center and the Eagles will host Northern Edge at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.