Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets win 4-1 at home against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets won at home on Saturday, handing the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm a defeat 4-1.

The hosting Bluejackets took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gordy Lawson. Wyatt Nutt assisted.

The Bluejackets' Seth Terhell increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Caleb Wisen and Finn Overby.

Carter Peplinski scored early into the second period, assisted by John Claypool.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Caleb Wisen beat the goalie, assisted by Sean Brown and Josh Sauro.

Ethan Boughton increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Gordy Lawson and Will O'Donovan.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Bluejackets will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena, and the Storm will visit the Otters at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.