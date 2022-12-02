Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets pull ahead in the third to defeat St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets were victorious on the road against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Cambridge-Isanti pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-1.

The Bluejackets opened strong, with Luke Pierson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Wyatt Nutt.

Brandon Hemmer scored early in the second period, assisted by Griffin Sturm .

Luke Pierson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Josh Sauro.

Finn Overby increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Will O'Donovan and Seth Terhell.

Finn Overby increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Crusaders hosting the Prowlers at 12:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Bluejackets visiting the Wildcats at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.