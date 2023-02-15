Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles, making it five in a row. They won 3-2 over Becker/Big Lake.

The visiting Bluejackets took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gordy Lawson. Josh Sauro and Sean Brown assisted.

Seth Terhell scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Cooper Wright narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Logan Ahlbrecht .

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Seth Terhell.

Brayden Graning narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Jase Tobako and Eli Scheideman .

Coming up:

The Eagles travel to the River Lakes Stars on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Bluejackets will face Irondale-St. Anthony on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.