Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets got a shutout against Northern Edge
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets picked up a decisive road win against Northern Edge. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.
Coming up:
The Northern Edge players plays Mora-Milaca away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Bluejackets will face Northern Edge at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.