Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets got a shut out against Pine City Area Dragons

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets picked up a decisive home win against the Pine City Area Dragons. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The hosting Bluejackets opened strong, with Josh Sauro scoring early in the first period, assisted by Sean Brown.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Travis Rasche struck, assisted by Wyatt Nutt.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Luke Pierson in the middle of the first, assisted by Wyatt Nutt and Travis Rasche.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Josh Sauro increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period, assisted by Sean Brown.

In the end the 8-0 came from Luke Pierson who increased the Bluejackets' lead, assisted by Kaden Schibilla, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Bluejackets host Monticello at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena and the Dragons visit Princeton at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.