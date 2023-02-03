The Northern Edge players plays Mora-Milaca away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Bluejackets will face Northern Edge at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.

Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets got a shut out against Northern Edge The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets picked up a decisive road win against Northern Edge. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

