Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets dig deep in the third to win against Princeton Tigers

The Princeton Tigers and the visiting Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets were tied going into the third, but Cambridge-Isanti pulled away for a 7-4 victory in game action.

The Bluejackets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Seth Terhell. Will O'Donovan assisted.

The Bluejackets' Finn Overby increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Will O'Donovan.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Tigers took the lead early into the third period when Jacob Patnode scored.

Wyatt Nutt tied the game 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Nate Hanson.

Sean Brown took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Caleb Wisen and Travis Rasche.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 6-4 nine minutes later.

One minute later, Josh Sauro scored, assisted by Sean Brown and Caleb Wisen.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Tigers host Becker/Big Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Bluejackets visit Anoka at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.