Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets couldn't stop star-studded Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets from winning

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets met on Thursday. Hibbing/Chisholm came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-3.

The Bluejackets started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Keeghan Fink scoring in the first period, assisted by Broden Fawcett and Beau Frider.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Peyton Taylor struck, assisted by Keeghan Fink and Tristen Babich.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Beau Frider scored, assisted by Tristen Babich.

The Bluejackets' Seth Terhell narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Seth Splittstoser.

The Bluejackets scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute when Seth Terhell scored yet again, assisted by Finn Overby.

The Bluejackets' Seth Terhell narrowed the gap again, assisted by Finn Overby at 2:16 into the third period.

Jack Gabardi increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Drew Anderson and Christian Edmonds.

Peyton Taylor increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third period assisted by Christian Dickson and Broden Fawcett.

Coming up:

The Bluejackets host the Delano Tigers in the next game on the road on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The same day, the Bluejackets will host the Wolverines at 3 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.