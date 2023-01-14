Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets beat Pine City Area Dragons – Overby scores 2

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets beat the hosting Pine City Area Dragons 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bluejackets took the lead when Finn Overby scored the first goal assisted by Seth Terhell.

Seven minutes into the period, Finn Overby scored a goal, assisted by Seth Terhell and JD Foster, making the score 2-0.

Dragons' Gavin Broz tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. McCoy Leger and McCall Leger assisted.

Luke Pierson increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Josh Sauro.

Caleb Wisen increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Josh Sauro and Sean Brown.

Coming up:

The Dragons host Moose Lake Area on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Bluejackets visit Monticello to play the Moose on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.