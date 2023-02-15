Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets beat Irondale-St. Anthony Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets on Tuesday finished 5-2. The result means Cambridge-Isanti has six straight wins.

The Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jack Townsend . Andy Rodriguez and Cameron DeCoux assisted.

The Bluejackets' Seth Terhell tied it up 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Josh Sauro and Luke Pierson.

The Bluejackets took the lead early in the second period when Josh Sauro found the back of the net, assisted by Sean Brown and Will O'Donovan.

Four minutes into the period, Will O'Donovan scored a goal, assisted by Seth Terhell and Ethan Boughton, making the score 3-1.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Josh Sauro scored again, assisted by Sean Brown.

Rylan Remore narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Gavin Fagerlee and Johnny Slack.

Josh Sauro increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Boughton and Sean Brown.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Knights will play the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars, and the Bluejackets will play the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.