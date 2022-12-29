Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets beat Greenway Raiders

The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets won their road game against the Greenway Raiders on Wednesday, ending 8-1.

The Bluejackets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jaxon Sibell. Seth Terhell assisted.

The Bluejackets' Kaden Schibilla increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by JD Foster and Nate Hanson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Jaxon Sibell increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nate Hanson.

Will O'Donovan increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Seth Splittstoser.

Seth Terhell increased the lead to 8-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Finn Overby.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Raiders will host the Tigers at 6 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena and the Bluejackets will play against the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.