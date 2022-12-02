Calvin Jones and Connor Taber play pivotal roles in home win against Monticello Moose

On Thursday, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons outlasted the Monticello Moose in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's Calvin Jones scored the game-winning goal.

The Moose took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Miller. Alec Mayer assisted.

The Dragons tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Connor Taber beat the goalie, assisted by Caden Besemer and Braden Olson.

The Dragons made it 2-1 halfway through when Calvin Jones netted one, assisted by Carson Wendorff. With that, the Dragons turned the game around.

Next up:

The Dragons host the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Moose will face Chisago Lakes on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.