Caden Lee unstoppable as Chanhassen Storm beat New Prague Trojans

The visiting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Christ. Owen Buesgens and Drew Jensen assisted.

The Storm scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Storm increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Nick Patka found the back of the net, assisted by Drew Jensen.

Jake Risch increased the lead to 8-0 six minutes later, assisted by Col Baker.

Jack Christ increased the lead to 9-0 six minutes later, assisted by Tyler Smith.

Cade Borwege narrowed the gap to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Dominic Berry and Dylan Clark.

Next up:

On Saturday the Trojans will play on the road against the Jaguars at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, while the Storm will face the Tigers home at 2 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.