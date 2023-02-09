Caden Lee scores four in Chanhassen Storm win over St. Cloud Crush

Caden Lee struck four times as the Chanhassen Storm beat St. Cloud Crush 9-3 at home.

Gavin Uhlenkamp, Jack Christ, Ben Curtis and Tyler Smith scored the remaining goals for the home side, while St. Cloud's goals came through Andrew Cumming, Ben Eiynck and Reece Gronseth.

The hosting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caden Lee. Evan Miller and Col Baker assisted.

The Storm's Gavin Uhlenkamp increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Caden Lee and Jack Christ.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Storm.

The Crush narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Reece Gronseth netted one, assisted by Ben Eiynck and Andrew Cumming.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jake Risch and Drew Jensen.

Gavin Uhlenkamp increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Tyler Smith and Jack Christ.

Ben Eiynck narrowed the gap to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Nick Bierschbach and Andrew Cumming.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 8-3 three minutes later, assisted by Col Baker.

Two minutes later, Jack Christ scored, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp.

The win over the Crush means that the Storm have 11 home wins in a row.

Next up:

The Storm host Gentry Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Crush will face Alexandria Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.