Buffalo Bison win 4-1 at home against Chaska Hawks

The Buffalo Bison won at home on Thursday, handing the Chaska Hawks a defeat 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Bison took the lead when Lex Preugschas scored assisted by Sam Sylvester.

Eli Tiernan increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jimmy Winter and Ryan Roethke.

Tristin Wassengeso narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Nathan Hinze.

Jimmy Winter increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Roethke and Gavin Valli.

Ryan Roethke increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Eli Tiernan and Griffin Lind.

Next games:

The Bison will travel to the Moorhead Spuds on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Hawks will face St. Thomas Academy on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.