Buffalo Bison grab extra point vs. Rogers Royals in overtime

The Rogers Royals and the visiting Buffalo Bison tied 3-3 in regulation on Monday. Buffalo beat Rogers in overtime 4-3.

Buffalo's Eli Tiernan scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Chase Cheslock. Parker Deschene and Mason Jenson assisted.

The Bison's Jimmy Winter tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Griffin Lind and Griffin Valli.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bison led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Sam Ranallo tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Chase Cheslock. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:45 before Eli Tiernan scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lex Preugschas.

Next up:

The Royals play Anoka away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Bison will face Minnetonka at home on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.