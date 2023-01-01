Buffalo Bison dig deep in the third to win against Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Buffalo Bison and the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers were tied going into the third, but Buffalo pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

The Bison first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Ryan Roethke, assisted by Maty Ebert.

Lex Preugschas increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Roethke and Griffin Valli.

Next games:

In the next round on Thursday, the Bison will face Wayzata on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center, while the Panthers host Centennial at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.