Buffalo Bison decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Sartell Sabres held out fine against the Buffalo Bison. Buffalo fought back in the third period and won the game 7-2.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sterling McCabe. Baylor Stebbins assisted.

The Bison's Hunter Dalum tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Maty Ebert and Sam Sylvester.

The Bison took the lead with a goal from Ryan Roethke late into the first, assisted by Jake Bergstrom and Griffin Valli.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Bison.

Jake Bergstrom increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ryan Roethke.

Arthur Ylitalo increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Griffin Valli and Griffin Lind.

Juan Baxa increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by AJ Smiglewski and Arthur Ylitalo.

Next up:

The Bison play against Eden Prairie on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Sabres will face Duluth Denfeld on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.