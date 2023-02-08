Buffalo Bison beat Monticello Moose

The Buffalo Bison won their road game against the Monticello Moose on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jake Bergstrom. Griffin Valli and Lex Preugschas assisted.

Lex Preugschas scored midway through the second period, assisted by Sam Sylvester and Gavin Valli.

Late, Quintin Brooks scored a goal, assisted by Brayden Dunn, making the score 2-1.

The Bison increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Arthur Ylitalo found the back of the net.

Eli Tiernan increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Lex Preugschas.

Brady Lerberg narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Alec Mayer and Micah Sieben.

Next games:

The Moose host Princeton on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Bison visit Edina to play the Hornets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.