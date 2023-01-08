Broz's two goals net Pine City Area Dragons victory over Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The Pine City Area Dragons beat the visiting Becker/Big Lake Eagles on Thursday, ending 7-3.

The Dragons started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with McCoy Leger scoring in the first period, assisted by Trysten Thurman and Ryder Youngbauer .

The Dragons' McCall Leger increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Hunter Haug and Logan Kirby.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Ryder Youngbauer scored, assisted by Gavin Broz and Blake Painovich.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Dragons led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 6-1 within the first minute when Grady Slepica found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Sellner and Brayden Graning .

The Eagles narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brayden Graning, at 1:56 into the third period.

Trysten Thurman increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by McCoy Leger and McCall Leger.

Brayden Graning narrowed the gap to 7-3 five minutes later.

Next games:

On Sunday, the Dragons will host the Northern Edge players at 1 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena and the Eagles will play against the Lancers at 3 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.