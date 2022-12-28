Brookfield win 6-1 on the road against North Shore Storm

The Brookfield won on the road on Tuesday, handing the North Shore Storm a defeat 6-1.

The visiting Brookfield players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Colton Schneider. Colin Masek and Harrison Kennedy assisted.

The Brookfield players increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Simon late in the first, assisted by Jack Templeton.

The Brookfield players scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Colin Masek increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Harrison Kennedy and Caden Mielke.

Next games:

The Storm host Red Lake Falls on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Brookfield players will face Duluth Marshall on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.