Brookfield beat Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers – Masek scores 2

The Brookfield bested the hosting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 5-4 on Wednesday.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jack Templeton. Cooper Simon assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Brookfield players led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Colin Masek increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Templeton and Josh Wasielewski.

Landon Hernesman narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Kai Melton and Mason Musel.

Drew Sparacino increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Cooper Simon and Colton Schneider.

Henry Drevnick narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later, assisted by Jonas Martinelli.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Hilltoppers hosting the Somerset players at 4:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena and the Brookfield players visiting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena.