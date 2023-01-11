Brock Wellmann was the hero as New Ulm Eagles beat Worthington Trojans

The New Ulm Eagles won at home against the Worthington Trojans. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Brock Wellmann scored the goal and delivered the win for New Ulm.

New Ulm's Brock Wellmann scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brock Wellmann. Ian Brudelie and Bryer Lang assisted.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Eagles.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Minnesota River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Trojans host Minnesota River to play the Bulldogs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.