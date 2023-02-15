Breuer's two goals net Morris/Benson Area Storm victory over Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Morris/Benson Area Storm defeated the hosting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Friday, ending 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Tolifson. Brady Pederson and Bryce Lehman assisted.

Kaleb Breuer scored late into the second period, assisted by Trevor Buss and Bryce Lehman.

Parker Vinge narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jeron Pinoniemi.

Kaleb Breuer increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan Tolifson and Bryce Lehman.

The Storm have now racked up five straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Panthers play Kittson County Central away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena. The Storm will face Breckenridge at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Morris.