Breuer strikes twice as Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Marshall Tigers

The Morris/Benson Area Storm defeated the visiting Marshall Tigers 5-3 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Hunter LeClair. Bryce Lehman and Ryan Tolifson assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaleb Breuer scored.

The Tigers' Parker Schmitt narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Owen Renslow and Chase Mellenthin .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 with another goal from Kaleb Breuer late in the first.

Malachi Klemm narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Sean Nwaiga and Luke Ehlers .

Kye Suess increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later.

Parker Schmitt narrowed the gap to 4-3 just one minute later.

Charlie Goff increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Grant Gunlogson and Nate Bratton.

Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Storm hosting Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena, and the Tigers hosting Luverne at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.