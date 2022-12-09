Brett Ludvigsen behind Dodge County Wildcats' win over Northern Edge

The game between the Dodge County Wildcats and Northern Edge saw Dodge County's Brett Ludvigsen in deadly form. Brett Ludvigsen scored an incredible four goals in Dodge County's 5-2 home win.

Nels Carstensen also scored a goal for Dodge County, while Northern Edge's goals came through Lavonte Fischer and Cam Husby.

The Dodge Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brett Ludvigsen.

The Dodge Wildcats' Nels Carstensen increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ethan Hearn and Dylan Klomps.

The Dodge Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Brett Ludvigsen late into the first.

The Dodge Wildcats scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Cam Husby narrowed the gap to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Loghan Croal.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Dodge Wildcats will host the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena and the Northern Edge players will play against the River Falls players at 3 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.