Brendon Hammer and Justin Obrochta clinch it for Gentry Academy Stars against Mounds View Mustangs

The Gentry Academy Stars eked out a win against the Mounds View Mustangs on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

Gentry Academy's Brendon Hammer scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Justin Obrochta scored the first goal.

Mustangs' Sam Schulte tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 1-1. Johnny Conlin assisted.

Late, the Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Brendon Hammer.

Next games:

The Mustangs host Forest Lake on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Stars visit Hudson to play the Hudson players on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.