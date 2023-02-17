Breitzman scores 2 in Alexandria Area Cardinals' win over Brainerd Warriors

The Alexandria Area Cardinals won against the hosting Brainerd Warriors 5-1 on Thursday.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brady Johnson. John Finnegan assisted.

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Nick Peterson scored, assisted by Tyler Kludt.

The Cardinals took the lead early in the second period when Gavin Olson netted one, assisted by Jack Lamski and Mason Loch.

Leo Kompelien increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period.

Jack Breitzman increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Caleb Lind.

Jack Breitzman increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The Warriors travel to St. Cloud Crush on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Cardinals will face St. Cloud at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.