Breckenridge Blades couldn't stop star-studded Detroit Lakes Lakers from winning
The Detroit Lakes Lakers and the Breckenridge Blades met on Tuesday. Detroit Lakes came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 13-1.
The Detroit Lakes Lakers and the Breckenridge Blades met on Tuesday. Detroit Lakes came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 13-1.
Next games:
The Lakers travel to Brainerd on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Blades will face Kittson County Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.