Breckenridge Blades beat Becker/Big Lake Eagles 4-5 for their first win of the season

After 17 games, the Breckenridge Blades finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came at home against the Becker/Big Lake Eagles, in a game that Breckenridge won 5-4.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Blades led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Blades scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Jack Rittenour increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period.

Garrett Marotz narrowed the gap to 5-4 four minutes later, assisted by Rylan Tobako .

It means that the Blades finally ended their run of consecutive defeats – the count halted at 16.

Next up:

On Tuesday the Blades will play on the road against the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena, while the Eagles will face the North Stars home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.