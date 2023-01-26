Breck Mustangs win against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Breck Mustangs' home game against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans ran into overtime on Tuesday. Breck snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
With no decisive score in regulation, the Breck Mustangs' home game against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans ran into overtime on Tuesday. Breck snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.
Breck's Nate Miller scored the game-winning goal.
The Mustangs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Will Potter. Ben Amato assisted.
Will Black scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Nelson Wodarz and Jack Beeman-Trelstad .
The Spartans took the lead early in the third period when Nelson Wodarz found the back of the net.
Luke Kern tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Nate Miller. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 4:39 before Nate Miller scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Paddy Greene.
Next up:
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Mustangs host Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Spartans welcome the Simley Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.