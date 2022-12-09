Breck Mustangs victorious against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Breck Mustangs defeated the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks 5-2 on Thursday.

The White Hawks opened strong, with Joseph Pouchnik scoring in the first minute.

The Mustangs tied the game 1-1 early in the first period when Bryce Blake scored, assisted by Zach Huotari and Luke Kern.

The Mustangs made it 2-1 in the second period when Luke Kern netted one.

Will Potter then tallied a goal in the middle of the second period, making the score 3-1. Luke Kern assisted.

Tyler Thurston narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by August Novack and Jackson Henningsgaard.

Nate Miller increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Erik Nordseth and Colton Engelsma.

Erik Nordseth increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Nate Miller.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the White Hawks host Morris/Benson Area at 3 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center and the Mustangs host Blake at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.