Breck Mustangs end seven-loss run

The game between the St. Cloud Tigers and the Breck Mustangs finished 4-3 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Breck after seven straight defeats.

Breck's Ben Amato scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Andrew Cumming scoring in the first period, assisted by Lukas O'Donnell.

Ben Amato scored early in the second period, assisted by Garrett Trench.

Late, Ben Eiynck scored a goal, assisted by Andrew Loch and Sheldon Shyiak, making the score 2-1.

Andrew Cumming increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Nate Miller narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Luke Kern.

Luke Kern tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Nate Miller.

Ben Amato took the lead one minute later, assisted by Paddy Greene and Garrett Trench.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Mustangs visiting the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.