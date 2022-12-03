Breck Mustangs beat Proctor Rails

The Breck Mustangs won their road game against the Proctor Rails on Friday, ending 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mustangs took the lead when Luke Kern scored the first goal.

Jack Drawz increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Luke Kern.

Brett Bartlam narrowed the gap to 2-1 just one minute later, assisted by Wyatt Meineheine.

Paddy Greene increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Erik Nordseth.

Next up:

The Rails play Grand Rapids away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center - Proctor. The Mustangs will face Duluth Marshall at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.