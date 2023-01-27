Brainerd Warriors win 5-2 on the road against Fergus Falls Otters

The Brainerd Warriors won on the road on Thursday, handing the Fergus Falls Otters a defeat 5-2.

The visiting Warriors started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Brady Johnson scoring in the first period, assisted by Dylan Wikoff.

The Otters tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Colin Becker scored the first goal, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Leighton Buckmeier.

The Otters' Gavin Goepferd took the lead in the first period, assisted by Michael Schmidt.

The Warriors' John Finnegan tied it up late in the first period.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Kalvin Stengrim increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Carter Gustason.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.