Brainerd Warriors win 4-3 at home against Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Brainerd Warriors claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Friday. The team won 4-3 at Brainerd High School.

img_500242259_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 10:11 PM
Next up:

On Saturday the Warriors will play at home against the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Wolverines will face the Sabres road at 3 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.

