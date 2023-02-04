Brainerd Warriors win 4-3 at home against Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Brainerd Warriors claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Friday. The team won 4-3 at Brainerd High School.

Next up:

On Saturday the Warriors will play at home against the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Wolverines will face the Sabres road at 3 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.