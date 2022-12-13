Brainerd Warriors victorious against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Brainerd Warriors defeated the Northern Lakes Lightning 4-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Finnegan Fogarty. Josiah Demer assisted.

Kale Koop scored early into the second period, assisted by Mitch Brau.

Late, the Warriors made it 2-1 with a goal from John Finnegan.

Brady Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by John Finnegan.

Kade Stengrim increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later, assisted by Brady Johnson and John Finnegan.

Next games:

The Lightning travel to the Breckenridge Blades on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The Warriors will face Fergus Falls at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.