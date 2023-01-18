Brainerd Warriors secure much-needed win

The Brainerd Warriors have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 2-2 victory over the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights, things are looking brighter for Brainerd with at least a much needed point.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kale Koop. Dylan Wikoff and Kalvin Stengrim assisted.

The Knights tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Tyler Jordan scored, assisted by Caleb Waller and Kurtis Lekatz.

The Knights took the lead early into the second period when Caleb Waller found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Johnson and Tyler Jordan.

Kade Stengrim tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ryan Kennedy.

Coming up:

The Warriors are set to face St. Cloud at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, while the Knights face Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. Both games are scheduled for Thursday.