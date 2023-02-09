Brainerd Warriors reverse deficit and win

The Brainerd Warriors struggled and were losing 0-2 after two periods game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines. However, the team reversed the deficit to win with a final result of 4-3.

Brainerd's Kade Stengrim scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kasey Lamppa. Sam Troutwine assisted.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Isaac Flatley halfway through the first, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Evan Graves.

The Wolverines scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Warriors tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Kade Stengrim found the back of the net, assisted by Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim.

Kade Stengrim took the lead late into the third, assisted by Chad King and Kalvin Stengrim.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Warriors will host Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center and the Wolverines will host Sartell at 7 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.