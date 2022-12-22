Brainerd Warriors grab extra point vs. Little Falls Flyers in overtime

The Brainerd Warriors and the visiting Little Falls Flyers tied 2-2 in regulation on Tuesday. Brainerd beat Little Falls in overtime 3-2.

Brainerd's Kale Koop scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kalvin Stengrim. Chad King assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when John Finnegan scored, assisted by Brady Johnson.

The Flyers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Matthew Cooper scored, assisted by Matt Filippi and Carter Oothoudt.

Carter Oothoudt then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2.

In overtime, it took 6:25 before Kale Koop scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kalvin Stengrim.

Next up:

The Flyers play against Northern Lakes on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Warriors will face Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.