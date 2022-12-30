Brainerd Warriors defeat Elk River/Zimmerman Elks – continuing winning streak

The result was 3-2 when the Brainerd Warriors and the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks met on Thursday. But this time, Brainerd secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Brainerd is now in top form.

The hosting Warriors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brady Johnson scoring in the first period, assisted by John Finnegan.

The Warriors' Brady Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by John Finnegan.

Holden Larson scored early in the second period, assisted by Martin Timmons and Chad King.

In the second period, Matt Reinert scored a goal, assisted by Blake Rinehart and Kellen Anderson, making the score 3-1.

The Elks' Preston Holmes narrowed the gap again, assisted by Matt Reinert and Mason Schmitt at 11:27 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Warriors will travel to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Elks will face Bemidji on the road on Friday at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.