Brainerd Warriors beat Willmar Cardinals

The Brainerd Warriors won their home game against the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday, ending 13-2.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Warriors.

Seven goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 11-2 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-12 early into the third period when Brady Johnson scored again, assisted by John Finnegan and Dylan Wikoff.

Brady Johnson increased the lead to 2-13 five minutes later, assisted by John Finnegan.

Next games:

The Warriors travel to Bemidji on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Cardinals will face River Lakes on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at River Lakes Civic Arena.