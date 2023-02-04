Brainerd Warriors beat Rock Ridge Wolverines in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Brainerd Warriors won 4-3 at home against the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Friday.
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, and the Wolverines will visit the Sabres at 3 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.