Brainerd Warriors beat River Lakes Stars – Kennedy scores 2

The Brainerd Warriors beat the hosting River Lakes Stars 4-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kalvin Stengrim. Martin Timmons and Sean Engelstad assisted.

Ryan Kennedy scored midway through the second period, assisted by Kade Stengrim and John Finnegan.

John Finnegan increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Brady Johnson and Dylan Wikoff.

Bradey Blaschko narrowed the gap to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Blake Schultz .

Ryan Kennedy increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Ryan Gerlich.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Stars will host Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers and the Warriors will host Alexandria Area at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.